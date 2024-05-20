Spouses Enjoy Top Gun Themed Dinner

A sign is displayed at a Spouse Appreciation Week dinner event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 10, 2024. The dinner was held in honor of Spouse Week, in which spouses are recognized and appreciated with different events on base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

Date Taken: 05.10.2024
Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US