    6th SFS makes a breakthrough in Breaching Technology [Image 5 of 5]

    6th SFS makes a breakthrough in Breaching Technology

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    New breaching tools are put on display at the breaching symposium at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2024. The 6th SFS partnered with AFWERX and a breaching equipment company to develop a hydraulic breaching backpack designed to open Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility doors which were previously considered impenetrable. The five-year-long project was unveiled to several law enforcement agencies ranging from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to local police departments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:54
