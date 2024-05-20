Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS makes a breakthrough in Breaching Technology [Image 4 of 5]

    6th SFS makes a breakthrough in Breaching Technology

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A breaching equipment company representative, left, and Daniel Hernandez, a Plant City police officer, attempt to open a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility door at a breaching symposium at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2024. The 6th Security Forces Squadron partnered with AFWERX and a breaching equipment company to develop a hydraulic breaching backpack designed to open SCIF doors which were previously considered impenetrable. The five-year-long project was unveiled to several law enforcement agencies ranging from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to local police departments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8424319
    VIRIN: 240516-F-MO432-1225
    Resolution: 3960x3745
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

