6th SFS makes a breakthrough in Breaching Technology

A breaching equipment company representative, left, and Daniel Hernandez, a Plant City police officer, attempt to open a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility door at a breaching symposium at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2024. The 6th Security Forces Squadron partnered with AFWERX and a breaching equipment company to develop a hydraulic breaching backpack designed to open SCIF doors which were previously considered impenetrable. The five-year-long project was unveiled to several law enforcement agencies ranging from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to local police departments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

