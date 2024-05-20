Members of the 6th Security Forces squadron, and representatives of federal and state police departments, discuss new security tools at a breaching symposium at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 16, 2024. The 6th SFS partnered with AFWERX and a breaching equipment company to develop a hydraulic breaching backpack designed to open Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility doors which were previously considered impenetrable. The five-year-long project was unveiled to several law enforcement agencies ranging from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to local police departments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8424316
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-MO432-1223
|Resolution:
|5216x3470
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th SFS makes a breakthrough in Breaching Technology [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
6th SFS makes a breakthrough in Breaching Technology
