Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill hosts 4th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill hosts 4th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. James Whitfield, a 6th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, leads in prayer during the 4th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2024. Volunteers from MacDill AFB and the surrounding community came together to place signs around MacDill to honor fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8424296
    VIRIN: 240522-F-MO432-1042
    Resolution: 3561x4024
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill hosts 4th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill hosts 4th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute
    MacDill hosts 4th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute
    MacDill hosts 4th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Tribute

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT