    AFRC Brigadier General McElroy speaks at Macon Chamber of Commerce [Image 1 of 4]

    AFRC Brigadier General McElroy speaks at Macon Chamber of Commerce

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Roger Parsons 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kelvin McElroy, commander of the Force Generation Center, Air Force Reserve Command, speaks with Chrissy Miner, vice chair of regional and government partnerships and military affairs with the Macon Chamber of Commerce, and CEO of the Miner Agency, during a chamber board meeting, Macon, Georgia, May 21, 2024. McElroy spoke about his career and the mission of the U.S. Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 14:26
