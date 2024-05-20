Port of Virginia MIRT Conducts Training aboard USNS Montford Point

NORFOLK, VA. (May 8, 2024): An instructor with the Maritime Incident Response Team (MIRT) debriefs international marine firefighting students after conducting training aboard USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) May 8. One-hundred and fourteen firefighters, from eight states and five different countries including the Netherlands, Panama and Canada, participated in the training aboard the Military Sealift Command expeditionary transfer dock vessel as part of MIRT’s annual International Marine Firefighting Schools. (Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

