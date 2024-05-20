Port of Virginia MIRT Conducts Training aboard USNS Montford Point

NORFOLK, VA (May 8, 2024): A firefighting student attending the Maritime Incident Response Team (MIRT) annual International Marine Firefighting Training climbs a pilot's ladder to board USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) May 8. One-hundred and fourteen firefighters, from eight states and five different countries including; the Netherlands, Panama and Canada, participated in the training aboard the Military Sealift Command expeditionary transfer dock vessel as part of MIRT’s annual International Marine Firefighting Schools. (Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

