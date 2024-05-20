Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port of Virginia MIRT Conducts Training aboard USNS Montford Point [Image 3 of 4]

    Port of Virginia MIRT Conducts Training aboard USNS Montford Point

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Hendrick Dickson 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK, VA (May 8, 2024): A firefighting student attending the Maritime Incident Response Team (MIRT) annual International Marine Firefighting Training climbs a pilot's ladder to board USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) May 8. One-hundred and fourteen firefighters, from eight states and five different countries including; the Netherlands, Panama and Canada, participated in the training aboard the Military Sealift Command expeditionary transfer dock vessel as part of MIRT’s annual International Marine Firefighting Schools. (Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

    Military Sealift Command
    USNS Montford Point
    Maritime Incident Response Team

