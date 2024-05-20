Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Edward Melendez

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing

    "Some people equate it to an HR position, but it's way more than just that,” said Master Sgt. Edward Melendez, first sergeant for the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. Melendez, recognized as the 908th Airlift Wing’s 2023 First Sergeant of the Year, epitomizes the qualities valued by the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

