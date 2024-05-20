Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on an aircraft towing tractor [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on an aircraft towing tractor

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240522-N-UF592-1018 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jashon Parks, from Galesburg, Illinois, uses a wire stripper to conduct maintenance on an aircraft towing tractor in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 12:44
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    CVN 76
    AIMD
    AS
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance

