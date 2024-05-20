USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on an aircraft towing tractor

240522-N-UF592-1010 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Christopher Hicks, left, from Longview, Texas, observes Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jashon Parks, from Galesburg, Illinois, using a wire stripper to conduct maintenance on an aircraft towing tractor in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

