USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance on an aircraft towing tractor

240522-N-UF592-1006 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jashon Parks, from Galesburg, Illinois, uses a wire stripper to conduct maintenance on an aircraft towing tractor in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

