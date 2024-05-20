An audience member looks at a pamphlet during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month discussion panel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2024. This year’s theme for AAPI month is “Advancing Leaders Through Innovation,” which celebrates pioneers in the areas of science, art, business, civilian public service and military strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8423055 VIRIN: 240521-F-TC518-1044 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.27 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.