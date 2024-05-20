Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions [Image 4 of 5]

    RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    An audience member looks at a pamphlet during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month discussion panel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2024. This year’s theme for AAPI month is “Advancing Leaders Through Innovation,” which celebrates pioneers in the areas of science, art, business, civilian public service and military strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8423055
    VIRIN: 240521-F-TC518-1044
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions
    RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions
    AB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions
    RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions
    RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT