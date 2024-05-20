Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions [Image 3 of 5]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A poster is displayed for an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month discussion panel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2024. The panel, which consisted of leaders from around Ramstein, talked about their heritage, how their Asian American or Pacific Islander roots, who their role model is and answered questions from Airmen in the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8423049
    VIRIN: 240521-F-TC518-1116
    Resolution: 4792x3195
    Size: 595.78 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein
    Asian American
    Heritage Month
    AAPI

