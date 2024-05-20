Pathfinders support BTF 24-3

Royal Air Force Sq. Ldr. Jayne Robertson, RAF commander for RAF Fairford, speaks to deployed Airmen during an in-processing brief at RAF Fairford, England, May 17, 2024. The arrival marks the main passenger movement of Airmen deployed in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3. While deployed, the unit will operate as the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and will integrate with NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

