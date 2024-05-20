Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders support BTF 24-3 [Image 10 of 16]

    Pathfinders support BTF 24-3

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Airmen from Minot Air Base in-process inside of the base theater at RAF Fairford, England, May 17, 2024. The arrival marks the main passenger movement of Airmen deployed in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3. While deployed, the unit will operate as the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and will integrate with NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    LSGE24

