    MXG Airmen replace A-10 canopy in record time highlighting training, readiness [Image 6 of 6]

    MXG Airmen replace A-10 canopy in record time highlighting training, readiness

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Maintenance Squadron and 74th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct maintenance on a damaged A-10C Thunderbolt II canopy at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 13, 2024. After receiving the replacement bubble, Airmen had to trim it to size, fitting it to the canopy frame. Maintenance crews conducted 24/7 operations to complete the bubble swap, ensuring a rapid return of the A-10C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

