U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Maintenance Squadron and 74th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct maintenance on a damaged A-10C Thunderbolt II canopy at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 13, 2024. After receiving the replacement bubble, Airmen had to trim it to size, fitting it to the canopy frame. Maintenance crews conducted 24/7 operations to complete the bubble swap, ensuring a rapid return of the A-10C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 11:07 Photo ID: 8423041 VIRIN: 240413-F-EQ901-1219 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 22.03 MB Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MXG Airmen replace A-10 canopy in record time highlighting training, readiness [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.