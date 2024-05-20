U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aquarius Benoit, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, dances in a traditional dance during an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month discussion panel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes May as AAPI Heritage Month, which celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8423036
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-TC518-1092
|Resolution:
|5392x3595
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT