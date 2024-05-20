Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aquarius Benoit, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, dances in a traditional dance during an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month discussion panel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes May as AAPI Heritage Month, which celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    This work, RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

