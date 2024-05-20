U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aquarius Benoit, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, dances in a traditional dance during an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month discussion panel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes May as AAPI Heritage Month, which celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8423036 VIRIN: 240521-F-TC518-1092 Resolution: 5392x3595 Size: 1.36 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAB recognizes AAPI heritage month with culture displays, discussions [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.