    US, Philippine Marines Conduct Reconnaissance Patrols on Palawan [Image 16 of 18]

    US, Philippine Marines Conduct Reconnaissance Patrols on Palawan

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaiah McCrary, right, a squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, leads a combined reconnaissance patrol with Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 21, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 09:31
    Photo ID: 8422756
    VIRIN: 240521-M-YF186-1537
    Resolution: 6519x4656
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Philippine Marines Conduct Reconnaissance Patrols on Palawan [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippines
    Infantry
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

