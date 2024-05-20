U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaiah McCrary, left, a squad leader, and Cpl. Samuel Bustamante, a team leader, both assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct aerial reconnaissance with a Skydio X2D small unmanned aerial system during Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 21, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

Date Taken: 05.21.2024
Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
US, Philippine Marines Conduct Reconnaissance Patrols on Palawan, by Cpl Joseph Helms