    NMLPDC All Hands Call [Image 17 of 17]

    NMLPDC All Hands Call

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heath Zeigler 

    Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command

    240521-N-JC800-1076 BETHESDA, MD (May 21, 2024). - Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), awards a certificate of appreciation to Ms. Oluchi Eluma for her five years of government service during an All Hands Ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 09:14
    Photo ID: 8422736
    VIRIN: 240521-N-JC800-1076
    Resolution: 6900x5212
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

