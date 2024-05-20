240521-N-JC800-1076 BETHESDA, MD (May 21, 2024). - Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), awards a certificate of appreciation to Ms. Oluchi Eluma for her five years of government service during an All Hands Ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8422736
|VIRIN:
|240521-N-JC800-1076
|Resolution:
|6900x5212
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMLPDC All Hands Call [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS
