240521-N-JC800-1074 BETHESDA, MD (May 21, 2024). - Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), awards Hospital Corpsman Seaman Rosalyn Velez as the Military Motivator of the Month during an All Hands Ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 09:14 Photo ID: 8422735 VIRIN: 240521-N-JC800-1074 Resolution: 7227x5090 Size: 1.72 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMLPDC All Hands Call [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.