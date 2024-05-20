NMLPDC All Hands Call

240521-N-JC800-1074 BETHESDA, MD (May 21, 2024). - Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), awards Hospital Corpsman Seaman Rosalyn Velez as the Military Motivator of the Month during an All Hands Ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8422735
|VIRIN:
|240521-N-JC800-1074
|Resolution:
|7227x5090
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
