    AFMAO demonstrates uniform preparedness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Tech. Sgt. Kiminece Redae, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations uniforms noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates how to properly prepare an Air Force service jacket, May 20, 2024. Redae is deployed from the 931st Force Support Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

