ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 21, 2024) U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform a show in F/A-18 Super Hornets at the U.S. Naval Academy during commissioning week. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase teamwork and professionalism of the U. S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 08:03 Photo ID: 8422607 VIRIN: 240521-N-BD231-2236 Resolution: 3480x2784 Size: 3.54 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week [Image 6 of 6], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.