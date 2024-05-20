Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week [Image 3 of 6]

    Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 21, 2024) U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform a show in F/A-18 Super Hornets at the U.S. Naval Academy during commissioning week. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase teamwork and professionalism of the U. S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 08:03
    Photo ID: 8422604
    VIRIN: 240521-N-BD231-2156
    Resolution: 3225x2580
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week [Image 6 of 6], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week
    Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week
    Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week
    Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week
    Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week
    Blue Angels at the 2024 USNA Commissioning Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Blue Angels
    Commissioning Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT