    Native Fury 24: Bilateral Training with Simulated Fire [Image 5 of 13]

    Native Fury 24: Bilateral Training with Simulated Fire

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, post security after receiving simulated fire during exercise Native Fury 24 in the United Arab Emirates, May 17, 2024. Exercise Native Fury 24 is a key multi-lateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Central Command and executed by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This iteration emphasizes the strategic use of logistics and leverage the extensive network of roads and infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 06:20
    Photo ID: 8422387
    VIRIN: 240517-M-HP122-1597
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.75 MB
    Location: AE
    This work, Native Fury 24: Bilateral Training with Simulated Fire [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Native Fury 24: Bilateral Training with Simulated Fire
    UAE
    contact
    Marines
    DSB
    NativeFury24

