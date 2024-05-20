Native Fury 24: Bilateral Training with Simulated Fire

U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, post security after receiving simulated fire during exercise Native Fury 24 in the United Arab Emirates, May 17, 2024. Exercise Native Fury 24 is a key multi-lateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Central Command and executed by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This iteration emphasizes the strategic use of logistics and leverage the extensive network of roads and infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

