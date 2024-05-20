U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Drew Reisinger. A military policeman with Charlie Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, demonstrates proper detaining techniques to members of the Royal Jordanian Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 04:43 Photo ID: 8422377 VIRIN: 240514-M-FA103-1020 Resolution: 4278x5989 Size: 11.55 MB Location: JO Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion Train Partner Forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.