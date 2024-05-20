Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion Train Partner Forces [Image 14 of 14]

    Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion Train Partner Forces

    JORDAN

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Drew Reisinger. A military policeman with Charlie Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, demonstrates proper detaining techniques to members of the Royal Jordanian Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 04:43
    Photo ID: 8422377
    VIRIN: 240514-M-FA103-1020
    Resolution: 4278x5989
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion Train Partner Forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    MFR
    MCTGC

