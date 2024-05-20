Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion Train Partner Forces

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Josh Wingard (left), a military policeman with Charlie Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, shakes the hand of a long-time friend, Royal Saudi Naval Forces Sgt. Hamad Al-Harthi (right) at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Wingard and Al-Harthi worked together during exercise Eager Lion 22. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)

