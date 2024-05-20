Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion Train Partner Forces [Image 1 of 14]

    Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion Train Partner Forces

    JORDAN

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Josh Wingard (left), a military policeman with Charlie Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, shakes the hand of a long-time friend, Royal Saudi Naval Forces Sgt. Hamad Al-Harthi (right) at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Wingard and Al-Harthi worked together during exercise Eager Lion 22. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)

    This work, Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion Train Partner Forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

