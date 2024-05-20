U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a transpacific flight from Camp Blaz, Guam, to Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindall, Australia, May 19, 2024. VMFA-214 deployed more than 200 Marines and eight F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to RAAF Base Tindall, Australia, to conduct bilateral training with the RAAF No. 3 Squadron and No. 75 Squadron. As part of I Marine Expeditionary Force, 3rd MAW persistently trains in the Indo-Pacific, maintaining a forward presence and enduring commitment to our partners and allies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 01:10 Photo ID: 8422271 VIRIN: 240519-M-OO167-1200 Resolution: 3272x2181 Size: 654.02 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S.-AUS Aerial Refueling Across the Pacific [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.