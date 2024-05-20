Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-AUS Aerial Refueling Across the Pacific [Image 16 of 19]

    U.S.-AUS Aerial Refueling Across the Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies alongside a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft with No. 33 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force, during a transpacific flight from Camp Blaz, Guam, to Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindall, Australia, May 19, 2024. VMFA-214 deployed more than 200 Marines and eight F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to RAAF Base Tindall, Australia, to conduct bilateral training with the RAAF No. 3 Squadron and No. 75 Squadron. As part of I Marine Expeditionary Force, 3rd MAW persistently trains in the Indo-Pacific, maintaining a forward presence and enduring commitment to our partners and allies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 01:10
    Photo ID: 8422269
    VIRIN: 240519-M-OO167-1153
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 807.83 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-AUS Aerial Refueling Across the Pacific [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tanker
    F-35B
    KC-30A
    VMFA-214
    No.33 Squadron
    Aeriel Refueling

