U.S.-AUS Aerial Refueling Across the Pacific

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives fuel from a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft with No. 33 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force, over the Pacific Ocean, while flying from Camp Blaz, Guam, to RAAF Base Tindall, Australia, May 19, 2024. VMFA-214 deployed more than 200 Marines and eight F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to RAAF Base Tindall, Australia, to conduct bilateral training with the RAAF No. 3 Squadron and No. 75 Squadron. As part of I Marine Expeditionary Force, 3rd MAW persistently trains in the Indo-Pacific, maintaining a forward presence and enduring commitment to our partners and allies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

