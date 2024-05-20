Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-AUS Aerial Refueling Across the Pacific [Image 11 of 19]

    U.S.-AUS Aerial Refueling Across the Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives fuel from a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft with No. 33 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force, over the Pacific Ocean, while flying from Camp Blaz, Guam, to RAAF Base Tindall, Australia, May 19, 2024. VMFA-214 deployed more than 200 Marines and eight F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, to RAAF Base Tindall, Australia, to conduct bilateral training with the RAAF No. 3 Squadron and No. 75 Squadron. As part of I Marine Expeditionary Force, 3rd MAW persistently trains in the Indo-Pacific, maintaining a forward presence and enduring commitment to our partners and allies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 01:10
    Photo ID: 8422264
    VIRIN: 240519-M-OO167-1102
    Resolution: 2059x3089
    Size: 855.02 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-AUS Aerial Refueling Across the Pacific [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tanker
    F-35B
    KC-30A
    VMFA-214
    No.33 Squadron
    Aeriel Refueling

