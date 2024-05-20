BLT 1/5 Conducts Raid Exercise at Twentynine Palms

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, board MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, board aircraft after a raid exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 15, 2024. Bravo Co. flew from Camp Pendleton aboard MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) to conduct the company-size raid as part of 15th MEU’s sustainment training for elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force that included infantry maneuver forces, indirect fires, MV-22B Ospreys, H-1 helicopters, and F-35B aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

