ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Keith Losordo, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives remarks during a closing ceremony for an EOD subject matter expert exchange with service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police for Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 17, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

