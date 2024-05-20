Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare a boodle fight lunch with service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police during a closing ceremony for an explosive ordnance disposal subject matter expert exchange for Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 17, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8422138
    VIRIN: 240517-M-QY860-1165
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony
    ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony
    ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony
    ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony
    ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony
    ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWSS-371
    ACDC
    I MEF
    EOD
    3D MAW
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT