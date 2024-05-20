ACDC: MWSS-371 EOD SMEE Closing Ceremony

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare a boodle fight lunch with service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police during a closing ceremony for an explosive ordnance disposal subject matter expert exchange for Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 17, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

