    BLT 1/5 Conducts Raid Exercise at Twentynine Palms [Image 14 of 17]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Raid Exercise at Twentynine Palms

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle Stark, a squad leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a native of Florida, holds security in the objective area during a raid exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 15, 2024. Bravo Co. flew from Camp Pendleton aboard MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) to conduct the company-size raid as part of 15th MEU’s sustainment training for elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force that included infantry maneuver forces, indirect fires, MV-22B Ospreys, H-1 helicopters, and F-35B aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024
    TAGS

    29 Palms
    15th MEU
    Integration
    Infantry
    Training
    USMCNews

