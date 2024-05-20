Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week 2024: Educator Fly-In [Image 1 of 3]

    LA Fleet Week 2024: Educator Fly-In

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Justin Ontiveros 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors from the Black Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 brief education outreach members during Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, May 21, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American Public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea service. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

