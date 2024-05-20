U.S. Navy Sailors from the Black Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 brief education outreach members during Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, May 21, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American Public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea service. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

Date Taken: 05.21.2024
Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
This work, LA Fleet Week 2024: Educator Fly-In, by SN Justin Ontiveros