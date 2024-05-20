U.S. Army Soldiers who are also current residents at Madigan Army Medical Center, perform care on a trauma actor during the Graduate Medical Education Capstone Event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 17th, 2024. The GME Capstone event, hosted by Madigan Army Medical Center, is a five-day exercise, undergone by graduating resident physicians, that tests various tactical and medical skills in a simulated combat environment. This training provides graduates with valuable hands-on experience in a field setting to prepare them for operations in austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brent Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8421982
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-NH796-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
