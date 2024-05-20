Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event

A team of U.S. Army Soldiers, also residents at Madigan Army Medical Center, carry a litter during the Graduate Medical Education Capstone Event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 17th, 2024. The GME Capstone event, hosted by Madigan Army Medical Center, is a five-day exercise, undergone by graduating resident physicians, that tests various tactical and medical skills in a simulated combat environment. This training provides graduates with valuable hands-on experience in a field setting to prepare them for operations in austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brent Lee)

