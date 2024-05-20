Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event [Image 5 of 8]

    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, residents at Madigan Army Medical Center, operate on a training dummy during the Graduate Medical Education (GME) Capstone Event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 16th, 2024. The GME Capstone event, hosted by Madigan Army Medical Center, is a five-day exercise undergone by graduating resident physicians that tests various tactical and medical skills in a simulated combat environment. This training provides graduates with valuable hands-on experience in a field setting to prepare them for operations in austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8421980
    VIRIN: 240516-A-NH796-1005
    Resolution: 5962x3975
    Size: 16.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: LACEY, WA, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event
    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event
    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event
    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event
    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event
    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event
    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event
    Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Medical Training
    Madigan
    GME Capstone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT