U.S. Soldiers, residents at Madigan Army Medical Center, operate on a training dummy during the Graduate Medical Education (GME) Capstone Event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 16th, 2024. The GME Capstone event, hosted by Madigan Army Medical Center, is a five-day exercise undergone by graduating resident physicians that tests various tactical and medical skills in a simulated combat environment. This training provides graduates with valuable hands-on experience in a field setting to prepare them for operations in austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brent Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8421980
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-NH796-1005
|Resolution:
|5962x3975
|Size:
|16.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|LACEY, WA, US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Madigan Army Medical Centers Capstone Event [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT