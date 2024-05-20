DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge

Joseph Welch, Director of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Haydt, the Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (right), pose with the winning team from DEVCOM’s Science, Technology, and Research Challenge Finalist Event at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 22, 2024. Team 2, Insight Infantry, comprised of students from the Citadel, created a threat detection device. During the STAR Challenge, students from senior military colleges were tasked with designing capabilities to detect items of potential interests to Soldiers. (APPROVED FOR RELEASE U.S. Army photo by, Kyle Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 Photo ID: 8421527 Resolution: 3569x2383