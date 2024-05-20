Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Kyle Richardson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Joseph Welch, Director of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Haydt, the Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (right), pose with the winning team from DEVCOM’s Science, Technology, and Research Challenge Finalist Event at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 22, 2024. Team 2, Insight Infantry, comprised of students from the Citadel, created a threat detection device. During the STAR Challenge, students from senior military colleges were tasked with designing capabilities to detect items of potential interests to Soldiers. (APPROVED FOR RELEASE U.S. Army photo by, Kyle Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 16:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge, by Kyle Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTI
    AFC
    Army Innovation
    Army Futures Command
    C5ISR
    DEVCOM

