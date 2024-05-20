Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge [Image 6 of 6]

    DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Kyle Richardson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    A professor from the Citadel holds up a portable weather detection device created by students participating in the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Science, Technology, and Research Challenge Finalist Event at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 22, 2024. The STAR Challenge is a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics competition that engages students from senior military colleges to design capabilities to detect items of potential interests to Soldiers. Team 3, Citadel Weather Detection, was runner-up for the STAR Challenge competition. (APPROVED FOR RELEASE/U.S. Army photo by, Kyle Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 16:49
    Photo ID: 8421521
    VIRIN: 240422-A-RV513-1129
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge [Image 6 of 6], by Kyle Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

