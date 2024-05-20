DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge

Senior leaders and mentors from U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command; Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center’s Research and Technology Integration Directorate; and Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate pose with the team members who participated in the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s inaugural Science, Technology, and Research Challenge Finalist Event at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 22, 2024. The STAR Challenge is a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics competition that engages students from senior military colleges to design capabilities to detect items of potential interests to Soldiers. The four participating teams were comprised of students from the Virginia Military Institute and the Citadel. The winning team, Insight Infantry, from the Citadel, developed a device that would provide Soldiers with an early warning of threats. (APPROVED FOR RELEASE U.S. Army photo by, Kyle Richardson)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024