DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge

The winning team, Insight Infantry, from The Citadel, pose with the device they created during the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s inaugural Science, Technology, and Research Challenge Finalist Event at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 22, 2024. During the STAR Challenge, students from senior military colleges were tasked with designing capabilities to detect items of potential interests to Soldiers. (APPROVED FOR RELEASE U.S. Army photo by, Kyle Richardson)

