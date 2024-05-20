Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge [Image 3 of 6]

    DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Kyle Richardson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Panel members comprised of senior leaders from U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command; Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center’s Research and Technology Integration Directorate; and Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate, judge its inaugural Science, Technology, and Research Challenge Finalist Event at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 22, 2024. Panel members, from left to right, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Haydt, DEVCOM Command Sergeant Major, Dr. Donald Reago, RTI Director, Elizabeth Ferry, ESI Director, and Col. Michael Riley, C5ISR Center Military Deputy Director, provide feedback to the four participating teams from the Virginia Military Institute and the Citadel. The STAR Challenge engaged the students and tasked each team with designing capabilities to detect items of potential interests to Soldiers. (APPROVED FOR RELEASE/U.S. Army photo by Kyle Richardson)

