Joseph Welch, Director of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center, holds the close-quarter human threat detection device after announcing Team 2, Insight Infantry, as the winners of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Science, Technology, and Research Challenge Finalist Event at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 22, 2024. Insight Infantry is comprised of students attending the Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. During the STAR Challenge, students from senior military colleges were tasked with designing capabilities to detect items of potential interests to Soldiers. (APPROVED FOR RELEASE U.S. Army photo by, Kyle Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 16:49 Photo ID: 8421516 VIRIN: 240422-A-RV513-1308 Resolution: 5527x3690 Size: 4.5 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge [Image 6 of 6], by Kyle Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.