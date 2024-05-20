DEVCOM STAR Finalist Challenge

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Haydt, the Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, delivers his remarks and words of encouragement to the students who participated in DEVCOM’s Science, Technology, and Research Challenge Finalist Event at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 22, 2024. The STAR Challenge is a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics competition that engages students from senior military colleges to design capabilities to detect items of potential interests to Soldiers. The four participating teams were comprised of students from the Virginia Military Institute and the Citadel. (APPROVED FOR RELEASE U.S. Army photo by, Kyle Richardson)

