Personnel assigned to the 87th Air Base Wing attend an All Call at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on April 10, 2024. During the All Call, Joint Base personnel were initiated into the Warrior Connect program, briefed on a new virtual volunteer system, and shared a moment of silence for Senior Airman Roger Fortson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 13:43 Photo ID: 8420630 VIRIN: 051724-F-BW403-2040 Resolution: 5527x3677 Size: 14.31 MB Location: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 87th Air Base Wing All Call [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.