87th Air Base Wing All Call

Personnel assigned to the 87th Air Base Wing attend an All Call at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on April 10, 2024. During the All Call, Joint Base personnel were initiated into the Warrior Connect program, briefed on a new virtual volunteer system, and shared a moment of silence for Senior Airman Roger Fortson.
|05.17.2024
|05.21.2024 13:43
|8420629
|051724-F-BW403-2011
|6048x4024
|13.85 MB
|MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US
|3
|0
