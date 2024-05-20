Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    87th Air Base Wing All Call [Image 7 of 9]

    87th Air Base Wing All Call

    MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Personnel assigned to the 87th Air Base Wing attend an All Call at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on April 10, 2024. During the All Call, Joint Base personnel were initiated into the Warrior Connect program, briefed on a new virtual volunteer system, and shared a moment of silence for Senior Airman Roger Fortson.

    TAGS

    Moment of silence
    87th Air Base Wing
    JBMDL
    VMIS
    all call assembly
    Warrior Connect

