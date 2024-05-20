Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium

    32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Zulema Sotelo 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – Omar Vanterpool, District Commander, firefighting section, Protection and Emergency Response Division, from Gatun-Colon, Republic of Panama, instructs a mixed unit group of firefighters prior to entering a simulated fire space aboard the SS Cape Avinof (AK-5013) during the final event of the 32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium at Fort Eustis, Virginia, May 10, 2024. This annual event included over 100 firefighters from around the world, with more than 50 hours of classroom and practical training in a marine environment, terminology, ships, and facilities, as well as vessel familiarization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 12:14
    Photo ID: 8420445
    VIRIN: 240510-F-NR045-1082
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
    Hometown: PANAMA, CIUDAD DE, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium, by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Panama
    Netherlands
    Firefighters
    Fire Fighting symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT