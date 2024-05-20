JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – Omar Vanterpool, District Commander, firefighting section, Protection and Emergency Response Division, from Gatun-Colon, Republic of Panama, instructs a mixed unit group of firefighters prior to entering a simulated fire space aboard the SS Cape Avinof (AK-5013) during the final event of the 32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium at Fort Eustis, Virginia, May 10, 2024. This annual event included over 100 firefighters from around the world, with more than 50 hours of classroom and practical training in a marine environment, terminology, ships, and facilities, as well as vessel familiarization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

